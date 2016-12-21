Car bus crash kills 1, injures 14 in ...

Car bus crash kills 1, injures 14 in Orange County

Authorities say a crash between a car and an Orange County transit bus has killed the car's driver and sent 14 bus passengers to hospital. Anaheim police tell the Orange County Register that the car crossed into opposing lanes on Harbor Boulevard Tuesday.

