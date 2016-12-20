Anaheim fire displaces 9 residents

Anaheim fire displaces 9 residents

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Authorities say a house fire in Anaheim displaced nine residents Monday, causing an estimated $25,000 in damages that firefighters were able to confine to a single bedroom. "The amount of damage would have been far greater except that the family had the doors closed," Anaheim Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 58 min Davis 7,022
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Trojan 32,677
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 3 hr Anaheim livin 584
queer eye for the straight guy 4 hr Cheers 2
News Trump should uphold DACA 10 hr Brian_G 7
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) 13 hr TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
Tom Is Even Fatter Now 13 hr Yamagucci 7
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC