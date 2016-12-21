Anaheim derails luxury hotel subsidies, $300 million streetcar and chamber funding

The Wincome Group proposes to tear down The Anabella Hotel and purchase 1.8 acres of adjacent city-owned property to build a $225 million luxury hotel next door to the Anaheim Convention Center. The Wincome Group proposes to tear down The Anabella Hotel and purchase 1.8 acres of adjacent city-owned property to build a $225 million luxury hotel next door to the Anaheim Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.