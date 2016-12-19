2016: The moments that shocked us
Orange County's public health officer today ordered another shutdown of the Children's Dental Group of Anaheim, where dozens of youngsters were affected by a bacterial outbreak. Dr. Eric Handler issued the order after tests showed bacteria is still in the office's water system, even though it was recently replaced.
