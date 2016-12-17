17 more children to be monitored for dental infections
Seventeen children who received pulpotomies, or baby tooth root canals, at Children's Dental Group in Anaheim since the clinic reopened last month will be monitored for signs of mycobacterial infection, the county Health Care Agency said Monday. On Friday, the agency ordered the clinic to close after multiple samples from its new water system tested positive for mycobacterium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 min
|Truth_Hurts01
|32,667
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Concerned Parent
|6,998
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Punky esbp
|153
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|6 hr
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|9 hr
|mary dickles
|1
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|16 hr
|DrTonyBlair
|871
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC