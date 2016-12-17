17 more children to be monitored for ...

17 more children to be monitored for dental infections

Monday Dec 19

Seventeen children who received pulpotomies, or baby tooth root canals, at Children's Dental Group in Anaheim since the clinic reopened last month will be monitored for signs of mycobacterial infection, the county Health Care Agency said Monday. On Friday, the agency ordered the clinic to close after multiple samples from its new water system tested positive for mycobacterium.

