12-year-old Anaheim boy rescued after...

12-year-old Anaheim boy rescued after surviving frigid night alone in Barstow desert

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Zeke Schultz, 12, of Anaheim, right went missing around 3 p.m. Wednesday while riding dirt bikes with his father, left, in the open desert near Stoddard Wells Off Highway Vehicle Park, a sprawling, 83-square-mile rural hotspot for off-road enthusiasts 10 miles south of Barstow, authorities said Thursday. As nightfall came and temperatures dipped, dozens of volunteers, including off-duty deputies, joined in the search, said Jodi Miller, a spokeswoman for the San Bernadino Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... 4 hr Starfish Primo 5
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 4 hr Concerned Parent 7,073
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr Trojan 32,689
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Wed WSA 587
queer eye for the straight guy Dec 27 Cheers 2
News Trump should uphold DACA Dec 27 Brian_G 7
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec 27 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
See all Anaheim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Forum Now

Anaheim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anaheim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
 

Anaheim, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,003

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC