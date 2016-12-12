12-year-old Anaheim boy rescued after surviving frigid night alone in Barstow desert

Zeke Schultz, 12, of Anaheim, right went missing around 3 p.m. Wednesday while riding dirt bikes with his father, left, in the open desert near Stoddard Wells Off Highway Vehicle Park, a sprawling, 83-square-mile rural hotspot for off-road enthusiasts 10 miles south of Barstow, authorities said Thursday. As nightfall came and temperatures dipped, dozens of volunteers, including off-duty deputies, joined in the search, said Jodi Miller, a spokeswoman for the San Bernadino Sheriff's Department.

