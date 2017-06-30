Company says 99% of its gas lines passed tests after blast
An energy company that owns a natural gas pipeline linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado said more than 99 percent of the pipelines it tested afterward showed no sign of leaks. State regulators ordered energy companies to test all pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings after the natural gas explosion in April that killed two people.
