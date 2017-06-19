Meth, Money, Stolen Property Recovered In Anadarko Investigation
Five people are behind bars after a stolen property investigation turned up drugs and money at a motel in Anadarko on Tuesday. The arrested were made Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. at the Knights Inn Motel, located in the 1600 block of E. Central Blvd. Investigators at the scene located $5,000 in stolen property, but also found more than half a pound of methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Anadarko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone have pics of the old cotton gins in... (May '12)
|Fri
|CarnegieGin
|2
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Jun 18
|Everyone a favor
|34
|Dana Vasquez
|Jun 18
|Mememe
|2
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Jun 18
|Death2KeishaMohr
|38
|What's going on at Georgia and 12th Street
|Jun 16
|sonofabuck
|1
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Jun 15
|James Luke
|9
|Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|Best interest
|13
Find what you want!
Search Anadarko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC