Meth, Money, Stolen Property Recovered In Anadarko Investigation

Five people are behind bars after a stolen property investigation turned up drugs and money at a motel in Anadarko on Tuesday. The arrested were made Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. at the Knights Inn Motel, located in the 1600 block of E. Central Blvd. Investigators at the scene located $5,000 in stolen property, but also found more than half a pound of methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

