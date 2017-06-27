5 people arrested following meth bust at Anadarko's Knights Inn Motel
Anadarko Police officers seized a large amount of methamphetamine at the Knights Inn Motel on June 6th. APD was responding to a report of stolen property and found more than they bargained for.
