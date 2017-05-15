Federal judge in OKC orders U.S. to p...

Federal judge in OKC orders U.S. to pay $2 million to wiidow

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

On the first day of March in 2014, preacher Rodney Carroll was driving home to Chickasha with his wife, Diana, when an ice storm hit. "I didn't like having to do all this," she said, declining to speak at length.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
debbie shultz 19 hr very sad 1
Gold river (Oct '15) Mon Truth 26
Keisha Mohr is Trash Sun Travis Jones 28
White Trash Sally Givens May 12 Bum 6
Mace girl May 5 Large and in charge 2
Cyril police (Aug '11) May 2 cindy dawn 6
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother May 1 James Luke 5
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC