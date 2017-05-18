Expert reveals when and where tornado...

Expert reveals when and where tornadoes are likely to form

As the US enters peak tornado season, expert reveals when and where they're most likely to occur - and how climate change could be causing patterns to shift We asked Penn State meteorology professors Paul Markowski and Yvette Richardson to explain why tornadoes form, how to stay safe if you're near one and whether climate change is affecting tornado patterns. Tornadoes are especially likely to be spawned by supercell thunderstorms when the lowest altitudes are particularly humid and possess exceptionally strong wind shear.

