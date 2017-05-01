Enable Midstream Partners to build Ok...

Enable Midstream Partners to build Oklahoma pipeline

Enable Midstream Partners will build a new pipeline designed to transport up to 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from central Oklahoma's STACK and SCOOP fields, the company said Wednesday. Project Wildcat will move natural gas from Oklahoma's most active oil and natural gas fields to a pipeline hub in north Texas.

Anadarko, OK

