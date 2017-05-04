Prosecutor: Two Anadarko Officers Jus...

Prosecutor: Two Anadarko Officers Justified In Fatal Shooting

Sunday Apr 16

Hicks said an investigation revealed Hunter was approaching the officers with a knife in his hand and was shot three times by Harlan when he ignored an order to stop, and instead lunged toward the officers. Harlan and Coker were investigating a disturbance call when they encountered Hunter and Hicks said the officers were aware that Hunter had assaulted law enforcement officers in the past.

