Federal court orders removal of natur...

Federal court orders removal of natural gas pipeline in Oklahoma for...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Westerner

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma has ordered a natural gas pipeline operator to cease operations and remove the pipeline located on original Kiowa Indian lands Anadarko. The ruling in Davilla v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westerner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Wed trun8tive 2
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Apr 9 James Luke 42
Stevanna Gordon Apr 8 Kenton Smith is Dumb 11
Keisha Mohr is Trash Apr 8 Travis Jones 24
News Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co... Mar 29 waterspigot 1
Who is Tyler Mar 24 BigbearInAz 2
Binger Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar 14 Musikologist 28
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC