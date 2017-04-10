Anadarko officers reinstated to full ...

Anadarko officers reinstated to full duty following investigation into officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

In February, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Prairie Village Avenue in Anadarko following an alleged fight. At the time, Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras 2 hr churchterror 1
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Sun James Luke 42
Stevanna Gordon Apr 8 Kenton Smith is Dumb 11
Keisha Mohr is Trash Apr 8 Travis Jones 24
Vanessa Liticker Mar 30 Liticker Sucks 10
News Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co... Mar 29 waterspigot 1
Who is Tyler Mar 24 BigbearInAz 2
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC