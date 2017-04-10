Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Ca...

Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras

There are 2 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Monday Apr 10, titled Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

"One of the first things that I found out is that we did not have body-worn cameras," he said. The department applied for a grant through the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group and was awarded $10,000 dollars to buy the cameras.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
churchterror

Houston, TX

#1 Monday Apr 10
That's a good idea. I doubt they are finished with their "serial killer" program just yet.

At least the Indians they haul in from other states don't have to be aware of the Okie educational system.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
trun8tive

Oklahoma City, OK

#2 Wednesday Apr 12
About *** time maybe they will do there job right .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother 44 min Kayla Tapp is Stupid 46
White Trash Sally Givens 51 min Sally is Ugly 4
Keisha Mohr is Trash 17 hr Travis Jones 25
Stevanna Gordon Apr 8 Kenton Smith is Dumb 11
News Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co... Mar 29 waterspigot 1
Who is Tyler Mar 24 BigbearInAz 2
Binger Music Thread (Apr '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 28
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC