Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
There are 2 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Monday Apr 10, titled Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
"One of the first things that I found out is that we did not have body-worn cameras," he said. The department applied for a grant through the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group and was awarded $10,000 dollars to buy the cameras.
#1 Monday Apr 10
That's a good idea. I doubt they are finished with their "serial killer" program just yet.
At least the Indians they haul in from other states don't have to be aware of the Okie educational system.
#2 Wednesday Apr 12
About *** time maybe they will do there job right .
