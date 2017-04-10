Anadarko Officer-Involved Shooting Justified, DA Says

A deadly officer-involved shooting in Anadarko from early February was justified, the Caddo County District Attorney's office determined. The shooting occurred following a domestic disturbance call to a home near N. 1st St. and Prairie Village Ave. in Anadarko on Feb. 8. According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found 34-year-old Henry Hunter armed with a knife.

