Anadarko Officer-Involved Shooting Ju...

Anadarko Officer-Involved Shooting Justified, DA Says

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A deadly officer-involved shooting in Anadarko from early February was justified, the Caddo County District Attorney's office determined. The shooting occurred following a domestic disturbance call to a home near N. 1st St. and Prairie Village Ave. in Anadarko on Feb. 8. According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found 34-year-old Henry Hunter armed with a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keisha Mohr is Trash 2 hr Travis Jones 25
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother 13 hr James Luke 44
White Trash Sally Givens 14 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Apr 12 trun8tive 2
Stevanna Gordon Apr 8 Kenton Smith is Dumb 11
News Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co... Mar 29 waterspigot 1
Who is Tyler Mar 24 BigbearInAz 2
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC