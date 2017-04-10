A sacred shrine discovered, rooted in...

A sacred shrine discovered, rooted in Wichita mythology

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Island Packet

Sculptors from the Wichita Nation carved the images hundreds of years ago. There are small holes with basins just below them, and from the basins, curved miniature channels, some shaped like stairsteps moving down the sloping face of the stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother 44 min Kayla Tapp is Stupid 46
White Trash Sally Givens 52 min Sally is Ugly 4
Keisha Mohr is Trash 17 hr Travis Jones 25
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Apr 12 trun8tive 2
Stevanna Gordon Apr 8 Kenton Smith is Dumb 11
News Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co... Mar 29 waterspigot 1
Who is Tyler Mar 24 BigbearInAz 2
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC