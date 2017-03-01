Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces Sale of Anadarko Basin Assets

Sundance Energy Australia Limited , a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, is pleased to announce the divestiture of its assets located in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma for a sale price of US$18,500,000. The Company's Anadarko Basin assets include approximately 18,500 net acres and 68 gross operated and non-operated producing wells.

