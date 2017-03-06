Oil CEOs lobby for longer laterals

Proposed legislation that would allow oil companies to drill longer horizontal wells could lead to more drilling, increased production and boosted tax revenue, executives from some of the most active oil and natural gas companies in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The executives and representatives from the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association met with reporters and lobbied legislators in support of Senate Bill 284 and House Bill 1613, together known as the Oklahoma Energy Jobs Act.

