Oil CEOs lobby for longer laterals

Oil CEOs lobby for longer laterals

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Proposed legislation that would allow oil companies to drill longer horizontal wells could lead to more drilling, increased production and boosted tax revenue, executives from some of the most active oil and natural gas companies in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The executives and representatives from the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association met with reporters and lobbied legislators in support of Senate Bill 284 and House Bill 1613, together known as the Oklahoma Energy Jobs Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Liticker 16 hr Liticker sucks 6
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Mon James Luke 27
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
Keisha Mohr is Trash Mar 2 Travis Jones 15
Stevanna Gordon Mar 2 Kenton Smith is R... 3
Kiowa Casino Verden Feb 20 Bye bye 1
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... Feb 10 nappy 1
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC