One dead in Anadarko officer-involved shooting
"I was right here in the kitchen. I was cooking and then I heard some loud voices and I just knew there was something going on across the street so I come running through the living room and looked out the window and right before I even moved the curtain...Bam! Bam! Bam! I heard three shots," Jerry Smith said he could not believe what he saw next.
Anadarko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|youngin
|88
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|17 hr
|James Luke
|13
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|17 hr
|Death2KeishaMohr
|8
|Grady County Judge (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|B Melody
|59
|Bison Ridge Casino
|Jan 27
|Needs oversight
|4
|Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14)
|Jan 26
|Travis Jones
|38
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|They know
|20
