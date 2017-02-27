Oklahoma Business Briefs, Feb. 28

With the Oklahoma City International Auto Show celebrating its 100th anniversary March 10-12 at the new Bennett Event Center at the Oklahoma State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, those attending the event will be treated to a re-creation of the event from 1917. "The addition of our cars showcases a nostalgic piece of American automobile history - a vivid contrast to the modern high technology of today - and common interest has fostered a special car lovers bond," said Jim Adair, past president of the Sooner Region of the Horseless Carriage Club of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.