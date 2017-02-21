Officers involved in Anadarko police ...

Officers involved in Anadarko police shooting identified

Friday Feb 10 Read more: KSWO

ANADARKO, OK The officers involved in the shooting that resulted in the death of an Anadarko man have been identified. Corporal Eric Harlan and James Coker have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the results of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the Anadarko Police Department investigations.

