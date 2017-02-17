Natural gas company proposes pipeline across Oklahoma
Cheniere Midstream Holdings is looking to build a 200-mile pipeline that would move 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas from Okarche to Bennington, according to KXII. The proposed Midcontinent Supply Header Interstate Pipeline would include three compressor stations to connect the Anadarko Basin with Gulf Coast markets.
