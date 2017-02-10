Investigation Underway After Officer-...

Investigation Underway After Officer-Involved Shooting In Anadarko

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

At this time, there's no word yet on what led to the shooting or if anyone has been injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... 20 hr nappy 1
Stevanna Gordon 23 hr Kenton Smith is a... 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Thu youngin 88
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Thu James Luke 13
Keisha Mohr is Trash Thu Death2KeishaMohr 8
Grady County Judge (Aug '09) Feb 7 B Melody 59
Bison Ridge Casino Jan 27 Needs oversight 4
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Caddo County was issued at February 11 at 3:13AM CST

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC