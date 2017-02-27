Federal loan to help expand broadband...

Federal loan to help expand broadband in rural Oklahoma

The U.S. Department of Agriculture loan is to Southern Plains Cable, LLC to build a fiber-optic broadband network in a 55-square-mile area that includes Anadarko, Verden and Chickasha.

