Federal loan to help expand broadband in rural Oklahoma
The U.S. Department of Agriculture loan is to Southern Plains Cable, LLC to build a fiber-optic broadband network in a 55-square-mile area that includes Anadarko, Verden and Chickasha.
Anadarko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Sun
|James Luke
|23
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Feb 25
|Death2KeishaMohr
|13
|Vanessa Liticker
|Feb 24
|Liticker Sucks
|3
|Kiowa Casino Verden
|Feb 20
|Bye bye
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Youngin
|91
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Stevanna Gordon
|Feb 10
|Kenton Smith is a...
|1
