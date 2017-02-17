Alleged Suspect Identified In Deadly Anadarko Officer-Involved Shooting

According to Anadarko Police, the shooting occurred as officers responded to a domestic disturbance just before 5 p.m at a home near N. 1st and Prairie Village Ave. Once on scene, police say they located a male suspect, now identified as 34-year-old Henry James Hunter, armed with a knife. According to a report, officers gave Hunter verbal commands to drop his weapon, but when they say he started to approach them, one officer fired his weapon.

