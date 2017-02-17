Alleged Suspect Identified In Deadly Anadarko Officer-Involved Shooting
According to Anadarko Police, the shooting occurred as officers responded to a domestic disturbance just before 5 p.m at a home near N. 1st and Prairie Village Ave. Once on scene, police say they located a male suspect, now identified as 34-year-old Henry James Hunter, armed with a knife. According to a report, officers gave Hunter verbal commands to drop his weapon, but when they say he started to approach them, one officer fired his weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Anadarko Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Youngin
|91
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Fri
|James Luke
|15
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Feb 15
|Death2KeishaMohr
|12
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Stevanna Gordon
|Feb 10
|Kenton Smith is a...
|1
|Grady County Judge (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|B Melody
|59
|Bison Ridge Casino
|Jan 27
|Needs oversight
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anadarko Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC