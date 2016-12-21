Two people dead after separate wrecks on Oklahoma roads
About 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Neal was driving a pickup north on State Highway 8, just outside of Anadarko in Caddo County. The pickup swerved to avoid striking a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the highway, struck a car and the rig, and rolled, troopers said.
