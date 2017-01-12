Injury Crash Involving Semi Shuts Dow...

Injury Crash Involving Semi Shuts Down Eb I-40 In Caddo County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Both lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 are blocked due to a reported injury crash involving a semi near the Hinton/Anadarko exit. Authorities tell News 9 the crash happened around mile marker 101 of the interstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anadarko Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gene Cain (Feb '13) 22 hr Redrooster 23
Pocasset Diesel (Oct '14) Tue Travis Jones 34
Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15) Jan 4 Joshua Reid is a ... 12
Kiowa Casino Verden Dec 28 Tightwads 1
Ur garbage Dec 27 Ur waste not ours 1
Gold river (Oct '15) Dec 20 No shame 19
Mary Sage/Pewenofkit doesn't pay her debts. Dec '16 BIA Alert 1
See all Anadarko Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anadarko Forum Now

Anadarko Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anadarko Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Anadarko, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC