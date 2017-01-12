Injury Crash Involving Semi Shuts Down Eb I-40 In Caddo County
Both lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 are blocked due to a reported injury crash involving a semi near the Hinton/Anadarko exit. Authorities tell News 9 the crash happened around mile marker 101 of the interstate.
