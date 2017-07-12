Review: Proposed Tesoro project won't...

Review: Proposed Tesoro project won't pose major harm

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Proposed upgrades at the Tesoro oil refinery in Washington state won't pose major direct environmental harm, according to a county environmental review released this week. The review by Skagit County comes after concerns raised by Native American tribes, conservation groups and others about Tesoro Corp.'s $400 million project at Anacortes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Oak Harbor Sucks Jun 22 David Eubanks 2
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... Jun '17 Biwriter32 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May '17 Gang gang 16
Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13) May '17 ronald 2
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May '17 Gladphoto17 4
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr '17 JTy 44
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC