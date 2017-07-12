Review: Proposed Tesoro project won't pose major harm
Proposed upgrades at the Tesoro oil refinery in Washington state won't pose major direct environmental harm, according to a county environmental review released this week. The review by Skagit County comes after concerns raised by Native American tribes, conservation groups and others about Tesoro Corp.'s $400 million project at Anacortes.
Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
