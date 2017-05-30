Rescuers try to save baby herons from...

Rescuers try to save baby herons from windstorm 'carnage' near Anacortes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Times

An effort is underway to save a handful of baby great blue herons that were knocked from their nests at March Point during an Anacortes-area windstorm last week. Following the May 23 windstorm, Skagit Land Trust volunteer stewards Jim Scheltens and LaVerne "Levy" Scheltens, who care for the March Point heronry, noticed the wildlife camera that typically shows footage of nesting herons was not working.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13) May 17 ronald 2
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... May 8 Itty Bitty 2
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May 3 Gladphoto17 4
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr '17 JTy 44
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC