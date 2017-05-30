Rescuers try to save baby herons from windstorm 'carnage' near Anacortes
An effort is underway to save a handful of baby great blue herons that were knocked from their nests at March Point during an Anacortes-area windstorm last week. Following the May 23 windstorm, Skagit Land Trust volunteer stewards Jim Scheltens and LaVerne "Levy" Scheltens, who care for the March Point heronry, noticed the wildlife camera that typically shows footage of nesting herons was not working.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Anacortes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13)
|May 17
|ronald
|2
|Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H...
|May 8
|Itty Bitty
|2
|Fred House Photography (Apr '09)
|May 3
|Gladphoto17
|4
|Contractors (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|JTy
|44
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|23
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Anacortes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC