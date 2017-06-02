Patti Payne's Cool Pads: The late Burl Ives' Anacortes waterfront...
The late Burl Ives ' sprawling waterfront estate in Anacortes is on the market for $2.1 million. Ives was an Academy Award-winning actor, author, and renowned folk singer who made 32 movies and more than 100 record albums in his lifetime.
