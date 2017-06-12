New Anacortes-built trawler could be grounded by old law, endangering two local firms

The largest, most modern American-made trawler built in nearly three decades may be barred from fishing in U.S. waters, with financial repercussions to its local builder and buyer "so draconian that neither company may survive." That's the scenario painted by the law firm that Anacortes shipyard Dakota Creek Industries has hired to seek a rare waiver from a century-old law called the Jones Act, which they acknowledge wasn't properly followed when the shipyard began building the state-of-the art, $75 million vessel America's Finest.

