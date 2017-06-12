New Anacortes-built trawler could be ...

New Anacortes-built trawler could be grounded by old law, endangering two local firms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Seattle Times

The largest, most modern American-made trawler built in nearly three decades may be barred from fishing in U.S. waters, with financial repercussions to its local builder and buyer "so draconian that neither company may survive." That's the scenario painted by the law firm that Anacortes shipyard Dakota Creek Industries has hired to seek a rare waiver from a century-old law called the Jones Act, which they acknowledge wasn't properly followed when the shipyard began building the state-of-the art, $75 million vessel America's Finest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... Jun 11 Biwriter32 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13) May 17 ronald 2
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May '17 Gladphoto17 4
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr '17 JTy 44
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC