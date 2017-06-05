Judge vacates state fine in deadly Tesoro refinery blast
A judge has overturned a workplace-safety fine levied against Tesoro following the 2010 deadly explosion at its Anacortes, Washington, refinery. The proposed order by Judge Mark Jaffe with the state Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals on Thursday vacates nearly $2.4 million in penalties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Anacortes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H...
|Sun
|Biwriter32
|3
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13)
|May 17
|ronald
|2
|Fred House Photography (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Gladphoto17
|4
|Contractors (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|JTy
|44
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|23
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Anacortes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC