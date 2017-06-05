Judge vacates state fine in deadly Te...

Judge vacates state fine in deadly Tesoro refinery blast

A judge has overturned a workplace-safety fine levied against Tesoro following the 2010 deadly explosion at its Anacortes, Washington, refinery. The proposed order by Judge Mark Jaffe with the state Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals on Thursday vacates nearly $2.4 million in penalties.

