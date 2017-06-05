Finding Arguments About Climate Chang...

Finding Arguments About Climate Change's Urgency Compelling, Jury...

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

Mt. Vernon, WA - June 8, 2017 Today a jury reached a split decision in the landmark trial of "valve turner" Ken Ward on charges of second-degree burglary and sabotage. The charges stem from Ward's October 2016 act of closing the emergency valve on a Kinder Morgan tar sands pipeline near Anacortes, Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13) May 17 ronald 2
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... May 8 Itty Bitty 2
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May '17 Gladphoto17 4
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr '17 JTy 44
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC