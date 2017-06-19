Baby herons dead, injured after north...

Baby herons dead, injured after north Washington windstorm

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A group of Washington volunteers are working to save baby great blue herons injured last week's Anacortes-area windstorm. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Skagit Land Trust volunteers found 25 dead baby herons that fell from their nest after the May 23 windstorm.

