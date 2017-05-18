San Juan Yachts Continues the Art of ...

San Juan Yachts Continues the Art of Boat Building

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Sea Magazine

San Juan Yachts of Anacortes Washington expands under new ownership, the company has been acquired by San Juan Capital Holdings, LLC, a division of Concorde Marine which is also the parent company to Northern Marine, builder of custom long range expedition and pleasure yachts from 57'-152'. Concorde Marine is currently building commercial seiners for the Alaskan fisheries, expedition yachts, and pleasure yachts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13) May 17 ronald 2
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... May 8 Itty Bitty 2
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May 3 Gladphoto17 4
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr '17 JTy 44
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 15
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,166,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC