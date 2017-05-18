San Juan Yachts Continues the Art of Boat Building
San Juan Yachts of Anacortes Washington expands under new ownership, the company has been acquired by San Juan Capital Holdings, LLC, a division of Concorde Marine which is also the parent company to Northern Marine, builder of custom long range expedition and pleasure yachts from 57'-152'. Concorde Marine is currently building commercial seiners for the Alaskan fisheries, expedition yachts, and pleasure yachts.
