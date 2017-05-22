Anacortes mountain biker rescued in D...

Anacortes mountain biker rescued in Derby Canyon

Chelan County Sheriff's Office reported that 42-year-old Jennifer Eichhorn broke a leg about 11 a.m. on the Xanadu Trail in the Derby Canyon area, about four miles northeast of Peshastin. Rescue personnel reached Eichhorn about 2:40 p.m. and then used a wheeled litter to transport her to a utility task vehicle, which took her to an ambulance waiting on the roadway, according

