Wind power to fuel Sound Transit trains

Sound Transit will buy 10 years of wind power to replace a dirtier mix of electricity where its trains run in SeaTac, the agency announced Tuesday. The supply for light rail, along with Angle Lake and Sea-Tac/Airport stations, currently comes from Puget Sound Energy, where coal and natural gas together provide 59 percent of the portfolio.

