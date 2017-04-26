Whitney Ballen's New EP Recognizes That Being Here Is Hard
The title of Whitney Ballen's new EP Being Here Is Hard was inspired by a simple thought that struck the Seattle musician one day on her way to work: Sometimes just being "here"-whether that's this moment, headspace, city, country, or planet-can be exhausting. Being Here Is Hard is all about leaving.
