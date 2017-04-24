SaviBank Opens New Full-Service Branch in Freeland

BURLINGTON, Wash., April 26, 2017 -- SaviBank announced the opening of its fifth full-service branch in Freeland, Washington on April 17, 2017. The Burlington-based bank has been operating as Loan Production Office in Freeland since March 2016. The new full-service branch is located at 5575 Harbor Avenue, Suite 100 in Freeland, Washington. / EIN News / -- The new Freeland Branch is managed by Vice President/Manager Lauren Pool. Rounding out the local team are long-time South Whidbey community bankers Candy Anderson, Angela Roberts, Lisa Knauer and Pam Bickel.

