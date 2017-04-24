SaviBank Opens New Full-Service Branc...

SaviBank Opens New Full-Service Branch in Freeland

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: World News Report

BURLINGTON, Wash., April 26, 2017 -- SaviBank announced the opening of its fifth full-service branch in Freeland, Washington on April 17, 2017.  The Burlington-based bank has been operating as Loan Production Office in Freeland since March 2016.  The new full-service branch is located at 5575 Harbor Avenue, Suite 100 in Freeland, Washington.  / EIN News / -- The new Freeland Branch is managed by Vice President/Manager Lauren Pool.  Rounding out the local team are long-time South Whidbey community bankers Candy Anderson, Angela Roberts, Lisa Knauer and Pam Bickel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr 17 JTy 44
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar '17 Plockbeam 23
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 15
Why Oak Harbor Sucks Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16) Feb '17 Kenny 3
News Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08) Feb '17 Dentures4life 13
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC