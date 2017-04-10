Razor clam dig starts Wednesday; stocking of South Sound lakes continues

North Sound: Anglers have been catching chinook. State creel reports show that Sunday, 22 anglers leaving from Bellingham caught 11 chinook, while 79 leaving from Everett caught 10, 33 leaving from Port Townsend caught 17, and 38 leaving from Anacortes landed 11. Razor clams: If tests show razor clams are safe to eat, digging will be permitted on the morning tides Wednesday-Sunday at Twin Harbors beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.