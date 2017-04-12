On A Crow Looked at Me, Mount Eerie's Phil Elverum Processes the Death of His Wife

For two decades, Phil Elverum has been one of the most adored and enigmatic figures in DIY music, recording fuzzily intimate folk-pop songs from his seaside outpost of Anacortes, Washington, 100 miles north of Seattle. He rose to prominence as the frontman for the Olympia band the Microphones, whose 2001 album The Glow Pt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.