Ita s spring, so better prepare for higher gas prices

35 min ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The average price for a gallon of gas on Monday was $2.996 in Bellingham, according to AAA Washington . That's up 3 cents in the past week, and up 63 cents compared to a year ago, according to AAA's data.

