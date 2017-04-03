GOP says House vote on tax package needed for budget negotiations - Mon, 03 Apr 2017 PST
House Democrats opened hearings on their $3.5 billion tax package Monday with members of both parties contending serious budget negotiations can't begin until the proposal passes the House. But while the House Finance Committee is expected to vote on the package as early as Tuesday morning, Democratic leaders have said they don't plan to bring it to the full House until budget negotiations are complete.
