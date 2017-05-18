Dr. Dog drummer Eric Slick branches o...

Dr. Dog drummer Eric Slick branches out on solo debut, Palisades

Wednesday Apr 26

This past April 21, Eric Slick, the drummer for the '60s-influenced indie-rock band Dr. Dog, released his debut solo album, Palisades . Although he also recruited drummer Ricardo Lagomasino to contribute, Slick plays the majority of the huge, fluid drum grooves that brew beneath the record's distorted, melodic, and meditative tracks.

