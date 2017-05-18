Dr. Dog drummer Eric Slick branches out on solo debut, Palisades
This past April 21, Eric Slick, the drummer for the '60s-influenced indie-rock band Dr. Dog, released his debut solo album, Palisades . Although he also recruited drummer Ricardo Lagomasino to contribute, Slick plays the majority of the huge, fluid drum grooves that brew beneath the record's distorted, melodic, and meditative tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Drummer.
Add your comments below
Anacortes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13)
|May 17
|ronald
|2
|Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H...
|May 8
|Itty Bitty
|2
|Fred House Photography (Apr '09)
|May 3
|Gladphoto17
|4
|Contractors (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|JTy
|44
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Plockbeam
|23
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Anacortes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC