Anacortes to begin lengthy process of cleaning up old water treatment plant
Following the city of Anacortes' revelation Monday that it found low levels of arsenic, lead and PCBs at its old water treatment plant, the city will now go through a lengthy process with the state Department of Ecology to clean up and demolish the site. The chemicals, found in January 2015, do not pose a public safety risk and have not contaminated the water supply, city officials said.
