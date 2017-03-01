State's oldest ferry headed for warme...

State's oldest ferry headed for warmer waters

The M/V Evergreen State will soon be off to warmer waters, specifically the south Caribbean, after it was sold to a company that plans to operate it as a ferry there. The boat was built in 1954 and served on the San Juan islands route from 1959 until 2014.

