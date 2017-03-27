Phil Elverum On Life, Death, And Meaninglessness
A Crow Looked at Me , the new album from Phil Elverum as Mount Eerie, is not like any album he has ever made, nor is it like any album you have heard. Writing about it in any normal critical sense can feel futile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anacortes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jet Noise (Jul '10)
|Mar 18
|Plockbeam
|23
|Oak Harbor Hoarder JACOB ANDERSON
|Mar 16
|JTy
|1
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|15
|Why Oak Harbor Sucks
|Feb 26
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Kenny
|3
|Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Dentures4life
|13
Find what you want!
Search Anacortes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC