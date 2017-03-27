Grieving musician Phil Elverum: I was just making these songs to get this stuff out of me
Bill Radke talks with Phil Elverum aka Mt. Eerie, an Anacortes musician whose wife died a little over a year after giving birth to their first child.
Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
